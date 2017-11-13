2018 trial set for Baldwins

A trial for a Leighton Buzzard father and son accused of shooting at an unmarked police car has been set for 2018.

Bernard Baldwin, 63, of Dove Tree Road, and his son Richard, 35, of Saturn Close, have today pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder charges against two PCs at Eden Way, Billington Road, on September 22.

They have also pleaded not guilty to attempting to cause grevious bodily harm to both officers on the dates specified, and also not guilty to carrying a loaded firearm.

Victoria Baldwin, 41, also of Saturn Close, is accused of removing a shotgun from the scene of an offence.

A trial date for all three has been provisionally set for May 22, 2018.