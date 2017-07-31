75-year-old struck by bike thief in Leighton Buzzard

British Transport Police are investigating after a callous thief stole a bicycle from a 75-year-old woman at Leighton Buzzard railway station.

At around 9.55pm on Thursday, July 6, a man approached the bike racks outside the station.

As he was stealing a woman’s bike, he was apprehended by the victim. He tried to flee the scene and in doing so he struck the woman with the back wheel of the bike.

Fortunately she did not sustain any injuries.

Officers would like to speak to the man shown in the CCTV image as he may have information which could help with the investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information about the incident, please call 0800 40 50 40 or text information to 61016.