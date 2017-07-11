8 Parish Councils object to second Heath and Reach turbine

Plans for a second turbine at heath and Reach have been greeted with widespread opposition.

The proposal for a wind turbine at Checkley Wood Farm has garnered 143 letters of opposition from the public, as well objections from Heath and Reach, Great Brickhill, Potsgrove, Soulbury, Stanbridge, Tilsworth, Toddington and Woburn Parish Councils.

A petition of 582 signatures against the turbine has also been submitted by action group Stop Checkley Wood Turbine.

Nevertheless, planning officers at Central Bedfordshire Council have recommended full approval of the application, which brings significant environmental health benefits.

The turbine would generate enough electricity to power 1,118 homes and save 2,150 tonnes of carbon each year.

It is tipped to be a duplicate of the current turbine at Double Arches quarry in Heath and Reach, which was the biggest in the country when it was erected in December 2014.

