A gaming and comic festival to raise money for Autism Bedfordshire

RetroPlay, a movie, gaming and comic festival, is coming to Leighton Buzzard on Sunday, September 10, to raise money for Autism Bedfordshire.

The event is organised by local businesses The Retro Centre and Digi-Steve Photography, they are hoping to raise essential funds for the charity and give the local communities a day of fun.

Ecto-1, one of the cars that will be on display at Retroplay

Organisers are hoping the event will bring together a broad scope of popular culture categories including movies, gaming, comics, television, gadgets, clothing and toys.

Visitors can expect to see their favourite superheroes, Disney and movie characters such as The Power Rangers, Beauty and the Beast, Iron Man, Batman, Captain America, Stormtroopers, Harley Quinn, Jack Sparrow and many more.

There will also be iconic cars including Ghostbusters Ecto 1, Lightening McQueen and the Fast and Furious cars.

Steve, one of the organisers, said: “We have chosen Autism Bedfordshire as our charity because we have seen the support they give to families. “We know how important organisations like Autism Bedfordshire are to children, adults and their families.

“Funding is very limited and without funding they cannot operate which means the people who need them the most miss out on vital support.

“The aim of RetroPlay is to raise the essential funds needed while putting on an amazing day of fun for the local community.”

Wrigglies Leighton Buzzard is bringing giant snakes, lizards, tarantulas, skunks and giant tortoises to the festival and there will be a gaming zone where people will find the best game consoles from the last 30 years.

RetroPlay will take place at Brooklands Middle School from 10am till 5pm.

Tickets are on sale now, £5 per person and children under five go free, to book a ticket visit: www.retroplayfestival.com.