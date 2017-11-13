A marathon effort! Cheddington schoolgirl runs 120 miles over the course of a year for Children in Need

A nine-year-old girl from Cheddington has raised £448 for Children in Need by running 120 miles over the past year.

After watching last year’s charity telethon, Grace Ambrose pledged to run two miles every weekend and has now completed her challenge.

She has been running a mile out of the village at weekends and then back again with either mum Suzanne or dad Peter.

Grace said: “I watched some of the programme (Children in Need) last year with mum.

“There was a lady who had cancer.

“She had two children and she wanted to do something special for them so she took them to this centre which was sponsored by Children in Need.

“So I wanted to help children like those too.”

Grace completed the challenge alongside her parents and has had a lot of support from close friends and family, however she only recently told her classmates at Cheddington Combined School.

She said: “They were really surprised and proud of me.

“I had to stand up in front of my class and tell them all about it.

“They gave me a big clap.

“I would like to thank mum and dad because they have been running with me and have been really, really supportive.

“I’ve inspired my little brother Jack and he hopes to do this challenge next year.”

Grace has held a number of other fundraising events for Children in Need alongside her running - a five kilometre fun run for mothers which raised £80 and a yard sale in which she sold old toys on her driveway and raised £30.

She is currently working on organising a duck draw with the fundraising kit sent to her by Children in Need.