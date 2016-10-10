A Thiller as Michael Jackson tribute act launches scream park

A Hallowe’en scream park got off to a thrilling opening night on Saturday with a special guest appearance from Michael Jackson tribute artiste Danny Oliver who led an enthusiastic crowd dancing to Thriller.

Mead Open Farm in Billington teamed up with renowned scare attraction creators Tulleys Shocktober Fest last year to launch The Howl, a live-action scream park Hallowe’en event – and it’s back again for even more scares in 2016!

The Howl 2016

Matt Heast, from Mead Open Farm, said: “We are thrilled to open The Howl for a second year. Last year was a tremendous success. Thousands of visitors came to enjoy the Hallowe’en festival atmosphere and venture inside the five haunted house attractions. Our entertainment team won a national award for best Street Theatre and we set a new world record for wolf howling.

“This year we are building on that success with a bigger event, more music and street theatre and two exciting new haunted house attractions, the House of Hounds and Hotel De Basquerville.

“After last year’s success at setting a new Guinness World Record for most people howling, we were optimistic for another triumph with most werewolves dancing to Thriller. Although there was an enthusiastic crowd, unfortunately it was not enough to set a record.”

> The Howl is a night-time Hallowe’en event for adults and older children and has been given a 12A certificate. For families with younger children Mead Open Farm is again running the popular Freaky FunFest Halloween daytime event during October half term.

