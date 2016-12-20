A trolley good show for Dogs For Good

Nine-year-old Linslade Middle School student Finley Stannard has been given a new lease of life since he was partnered with autism assistance dog Foley.

They’ve been together for three years and his mum Becky says: “Foley is Finn’s best friend.

“Without Foley, he would never have done all the every day things the rest of us take for granted – like buying new shoes, going shopping or to the cinema.

“Foley is a big part of our family and since we got him, Finn has grown in in confidence and achieved so much.”

Foley was trained by the charity Dogs For Good.

One of its fundraisers, puppy socialiser Annie Rourke, said she wanted to thank Waitrose for choosing the charity as one of its good causes.

The Leighton mum-of-two says: “Dogs For Good is so innovative, exploring ways dogs can help adults and children overcome specific challenges while enriching and improving lives and communities.”

> More information at www.dogsforgood.org or call the chartity on 01295 252600.