Action-packed summer programme for the Greensand Trust

If you’re a country lover at heart, The Greensand Trust has an action-packed summer ahead.

Their regular Tree Tops Talks – started last year to attract visitors to Rushmere Country Park during quieter, off-peak times – are aimed at promoting the Trust’s work and cover a wide range of fascinating topics.

Next month the Ouzel Valley Enhancement Project will be discussed while in July the focus will be on dragonflies and damselflies. Subjects later in the year include insects, fascinating fungi and bird identification.

Trust spokesperson Carolyn Londer-Ward said: “This year we’re introducing a charge of £4 for most of the talks, with £2 redeemable in our café, to help our conservation work and run Rushmere Country Park, which is on a not-for-profit basis.”

The Greensand Trust is an independent environmental charity that works with local communities and landowners to conserve and enhance the distinctive landscape, wildlife and history of the area.

> www.greensandtrust.org/