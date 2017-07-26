Actor reads stories to children at Mentmore Road Under Fives Preschool

Have your say

Mentmore Road Under Fives Preschool welcomed actor Oliver Jackson to the school to read the children some stories.

Oliver, of Leighton Buzzard, visited the preschool and read three the children three stories, How To Catch A Star, Monkey Puzzle and Tabby McTat.

A spokesman for the preschool said: “The children loved listening to the stories and Oliver told them what it’s like being an actor.”

The father-of-two has been a professional actor for over 20 years and appeared in West End musicals, including Les Miserables.

He is currently playing Ned Schneebly in School of Rock at The New London Theatre.