After Beckham musical experience, director Cassie seeks £10,000 for dark film

An aspiring writer and director who has worked with the likes of Bend It Like Beckham’s Gurinder Chadha is seeking sponsorship for her new film.

Cassiah Joski-Jethi, 23, a former Linslade Middle pupil, is writing and directing ‘Polly’, which tackles the issues of societal femininity.

The film poster for Polly

After finishing work on her debut play, Under My Thumb, which had five sell-out performances at Greenwich Theatre, London, Cassiah was inspired to write a film that promoted natural beauty and self-acceptance, seeking £10,000 to fund it.

Cassiah said: “Polly is a girl who doesn’t fit in and untucks her shirt. She is friends with three girls who are very doll-like, with slicked back hair and perfect make-up. They are worried that she will turn into one of the infamous ‘Feral Girls’, magical wild women.

“The film shows that it is dangerous not to value people as individuals.”

Cassiah admits she always felt like an outsider as a child, but enjoyed the Leighton Buzzard Children’s Theatre.

Cassiah is always coming up with new ideas

After graduating with a first class degree in BA Drama and Theatre Arts from The University of Birmingham she met Gurinder Chadha on a train in 2014 .

Cassiah said: “I spotted her travelling back from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. I pretended to head up the carriage to use the train toilet, and walking back, sat next to her and pitched a few ideas.”

She worked with Gurinder on Bend It Like Beckham: The Musical and the pair have joined forces again for a new television drama. Cassiah is also assistant producer for Cavegirl The Movie.

Polly will be filmed in November in Welwyn Garden City, where Cassiah now lives. To contact Cassiah, email: cassiahjj@cassiahj-j.com.