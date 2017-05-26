Age UK celebrate Volunteers’ Week - could you join the team?

Dedicated staff at Age UK, Lake Street, are calling for more people to join their team, as they celebrate national Volunteers’ Week from June 1-7.

The hardworking team are appealing for more volunteers, who will help both behind the scenes and on the shop floor, including serving customers, merchandising and creating displays, managing donations and assisting with administration.

Cathie Cassidy, manager at the Age UK Leighton Buzzard shop, said: “We are reliant on the support of generous volunteers and their hard work and support is vital to our day-to-day running.”

Volunteer, Jane Gray, added: “I have made good friends with both the shop team and people in the local community and would encourage anyone to give it a go!”

Age UK partners to deliver hands-on local services such as lunch clubs and home safety checks, as well as hugely important national work like its free advice line.

Age UK Leighton Buzzard: 01525 850289.