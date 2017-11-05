All going like clockwork for Elise’s orange

A ‘clockwork orange’ knitted by a member of Leighton Linslade Library Knitters and Stitchers has found its way to the International Anthony Burgess Foundation.

As part of the Gold Award winning Leighton Linslade in Bloom in 2017, Dawn Dobbins from Leighton Linslade Library Knitters and Stitchers came up with the idea of a display around the theme of “Blooming Good Reads”.

Member Elise Ward knitted ‘A Clockwork Orange’ by Anthony Burgess.

Now her work has found a home in the International Anthony Burgess Foundation in Manchester which is celebrating the centenary of Anthony Burgess’s birth in 2017.

The director of the foundation admired the orange having seen a post on Facebook.

Elise said: “The idea came about because the Leighton Buzzard Library Knitters and Stitchers take part in the Anglia In Bloom competition.

“This year Dawn Dobbins came up with the idea of Blooming Good Reads. The idea being that we picked a book with an horticultural theme and then created our interpretation of it.

“The Clockwork Orange was the first thing I came up with. It took me a couple of days to make it.

“I was amazed that the foundation would want it, but very pleased. It is a good advert for knitting, showing what can be created.”

The group was started six years ago by library manager Colette Searle.