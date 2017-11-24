All Saints Christmas Tree Festival opens today!

The All Saints Church Christmas Tree Festival starts today, with plenty of treats to get your family into the festive spirit.

The festival opens today (Friday, November 24) from 11am - 5pm, and will also be running on Saturday from 10am - 5pm and Sunday from 12pm - 5pm.

An All Saints Church spokeswoman, said: “Over 80 trees will be there from schools, organisations, and others. Our church tree will be on display as well.

“Refreshments are available and entry is free!”

LBO readers should note that the Christmas Tree Festival is not the same weekend as the Leighton Buzzard Christmas Festival, as when the All Saints Church set a date for the Christmas tree fayre, Leighton-Linslade Town Council had not yet decided when the town’s festival would be.

All Saints had to set a date early, as many events are booked at the church in November and December.

Readers can look forward to The Leighton Buzzard Christmas Festival next weekend.

