All smiles as dentist wins international honour

A dentist in Leighton has won a prestigious international award.

Arun Darbar, who started Smile Creations in 1984, was awarded the John G. Sulewski Distinguished Service Award For Outstanding Commitment and Contribution at an international conference held in America earlier this year.

Mr Darbar said: “Working in Leighton Buzzard is a great experience and we have had loyal patients for more than 30 years, they stay and grow with the practice.

“We also have a fantastic team who have helped to take us where we are today and we couldn’t be without them.

“For a market town practice to be recognised internationally and receive such an award is out of this world, I am honoured, humbled and privileged to have received this.”

Smile Creations was one of the first practices to use lasers in dentistry and now Mr Darbar teaches colleagues all over the world, spending nearly two months every year travelling and teaching others how to use lasers and improve their patients’ experience.

He added: “Never in my wildest imagination did I ever think that I would travel the world meeting and making new friends all because of laser dentistry, nor did I think that such an award would ever be given to me.

“This recognition makes me one of the very first outside the USA to receive this prestigious award. Leighton Buzzard has been put on a world class leader board for laser dentistry.”