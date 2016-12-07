Another award for Leighton businesswoman Michelle and her cakes

Leighton businesswoman Michelle Shulman has added another accolade to her growing collection.

The owner of La Belle Cake Company was awarded Best Wedding Cake Designer in the The Four Counties Wedding Awards 2016.

She said: “It’s a great achievement for us to receive recognition from the industry for what we do.

“We work hard to give our clients the very best in cake design and the cake they have always dreamed of. “Tonight is also a testament to the support given me by my husband Daniel and my family which enables me to be the very best I can be,”

La Belle Cake Company was also recently awarded Highly Commended at the Bedfordshire Food and Drink Awards 2016 and went on to receive the Bronze Award for its wedding cake entry at Cake International. Last year Michelle was runner-up in the Business Person of the Year awards.

Her passion for cake decorating was instilled watching her grandmother Iris make wedding cakes and then her mum baking birthday cakes for her and her sister, before turning it into her own award-winning career.