Another successful year for arts festival

The 9th Mentmore Arts Festival was held over the late May Bank Holiday and was a wonderful weekend.

The weather was fabulous on the Friday evening for the private view and continued to be sunny all day Saturday and Sunday, and even the clouds and showers on Monday couldn’t dampen the spirits of the artists, visitors and volunteers.

Many artists who are regulars every year were welcomed back and with them came lots of new faces - together they transformed St Mary’s Church and the village hall into wonderful displays of their talent. On show were paintings, drawings, photography, glasswork, ceramics, textile work and jewellery.

The warm weather encouraged even more visitors into the garden to enjoy delicious food and cakes as well as local beer and Pimms at the bar.

The early analysis of funds raised makes it look like sizeable donations will once again be made to the chosen charities - Thames Valley Air Ambulance and Young Carers Bucks - as well as a donation to the church.

The Arts Festival Committee are very aware that such a successful event could not be run year after year without the help and support of the villagers and other volunteers. Everyone worked really hard setting up and taking down the displays, selling the artwork and providing and serving the refreshments and the committee would like to extend their thanks to all who helped. Thanks must also go to the talented artists and, of course, to all the visitors, for making this another extremely successful festival.