Appeal after youths assault elderly man in Leighton

Police are appealing for information after an elderly man was assaulted by a pair of youths in Leighton Buzzard high street.

The incident took place on Wednesday, June 28, and saw the duo squirt ‘silly string’ from cans at an elderly man as walked along the street.

Staff at nearby Wilko are understood to have came to the man’s aid and called police.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “Police are investigating after a man was assaulted by two men in Leighton Buzzard High Street on Wednesday, 28 June.

“The incident happened at approximately 3.30pm.

“Both men are described as white and in their late teens. One was believed to have been wearing a blue top with grey trousers and had curly black hair. The second man was wearing a dark t-shirt and blue jeans, and had short dark hair.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference JD/27462/2017.