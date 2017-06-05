Appetizing fun for the family with Leighton’s food festival

Tuck in to some tasty entertainment this coming Sunday when the Big Lunch Food Festival returns to Leighton Buzzard.

It’s the fifth year that the event has been held the town council and the public is invited to attend between 11am and 4pm on Sunday, June 11.

The food festival was set up to showcase Leighton-Linslade’s vibrant town centre, raising its profile with residents and visitors alike.

Upwards of 3,000 visitors are expected to attend, with the chance to enjoy workshops, live music, family entertainment – and of course a n sxciting variety of food from around the world.

Alongside traditional British fare, experience the flavours of Spain, China, India, Germany, France and America with a variety to suit all tastes from light bites to sweet treats.

To keep the family amused throughout the day, there will be plenty of activities. Younger ones can take part in a Candy Design craft workshop or challenge their siblings to a Nerf ‘fruit-out shootout’, whilst adults can browse artisan stalls whilst enjoying refreshments from Leighton Buzzard Brewery.

All will enjoy live music from Secret Genius and move to the beat with local dance troupe Dance Energie.

Lindy-Hop and Balboa specialists, Swingsters will be filling in the gaps with their high tempo swing routines at Market Cross throughout the day.

Chef Clover Hutson will be on hand to provide master classes in sushi making for adults and pizza creations for kids, whilst Steve Barringer (Masterchef, The Professionals – Runner Up, 2011) will be demonstrating some of his tasting menu.

For those feeling more energetic, the surf simulator and coconut shy will be popular, whilst the little ones will enjoy the hook-a-duck stall.

After your visit to the Big Lunch Food Festival, wander over to Parson’s Close Recreation Ground between 3pm and 5pm to enjoy the Toddington Town Band concert – part of the council’s summer Music in the Park series.