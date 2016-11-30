Apsley Guise students explore National Gallery

Thanks to a generous grant, a group of 51 intrepid explorers from Aspley Guise Lower School set off for the bright lights of London in search of Art.

They soon discovered what they were looking for at The National Gallery.

The pupils had a detailed workshop on the fresco of Penelope with her Suitors by Pintoricchio, a piece of

art they will be studying as part of The National Gallery Take One Picture scheme.

They rounded off a super-learning day with a visit to the Picasso Portrait Exhibition.

Headteacher Melanie Mercer said: “We are indebted to the Eridge Trust, whose trustees awarded the grant to enable us to have such a tremendous experience.

“To see the expressions of awe and wonder on children’s faces as they viewed the paintings they have only seen in books and online was a delight.”

She added: “I look forward to seeing the creative art outcomes, which we shall be working on in the next six months.

“These will be submitted to The National Gallery Exhibition in 2017.”