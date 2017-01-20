Army Toy Appeal rescued Christmas for family whose gifts were stolen

The Salvation Army, Leighton Buzzard, wish to express a very big thank you to the people of the town who have once again given so generously to their annual Christmas Present Appeal.

Yvonne Dennis, appeal co-ordinator, said that the response from the public has surpassed that of previous years, and some 130 Christmas parcels, full of beautiful toys and gifts, were distributed to genuinely needy families in the town, who were so grateful to receive them.

The ages of the children this year ranged from one month through to 17 years, so it was a wide spectrum to cover.

Parcels were being prepared as late as December 22, one family having been burgled and Christmas gifts for the three children had been taken, so the Army were able to step in and help.

The Army has been organising this appeal annually since 2006, and the number of parcels distributed now totals just over 1,000.

Wilkinsons Partnership Estate Agents have supported the Army for the whole time this appeal has run by acting as the collection point, for which the Army are very grateful.

Toy Services were also held at The Salvation Army, St Leonards Church Heath & Reach, and Stewkley Methodist Church, plus monetary donations being made to help cover any shortfall.

The financial support of the public is also very gratefully acknowledged during the Christmas period, when £1,739 was donated as the Army band played carols in the High Street and at Tesco Stores, plus £1,350 was donated during December to its official collector, David Nash, who stands in the High Street each Friday.

All this money is used to further the work of The Salvation Army within the town and community.