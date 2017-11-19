Art and craft show celebrates 10 years

An annual art and craft show is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Town Farm Art Show takes place at the beautiful home of Cheddington-based painter, Christine Bass, and features her local landscapes alongside the work of 10 other artists and makers.

This year’s show will be held from Friday, November 24, to Sunday, November 26, from 10am-4pm on all three days at 6 Town Farm, Cheddington, LU7 0TT.

The show has developed around a nucleus of six regular participants but, over the years, has showcased the work of more than 30 artists and makers.

One visitor summed up the reaction of many when she emailed to say: “What a treat it is to have all this talent on my doorstep in Cheddington.”

It has become the ‘go to’ destination for people looking for that unique gift – either for themselves or for a loved one.

The artwork is displayed throughout the house and garden and, in addition to the chance to buy some special presents, visitors are also able to chat with the artists and craftspeople about their work.

An additional attraction is that donations for the mulled wine and home-baked festive treats are in aid of Rennie Grove Hospice Care.