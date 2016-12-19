Artistic Izzy celebrates winning Marshalls Coaches card competition

A Leighton coach company has revealed the winner of their Christmas card competition!

Marshalls Coaches LLP, of Firbank Way, asked clever pupils to send in festive card entries, the winning picture to become the company’s Christmas card design.

Isabella (Izzy) Batchelor, 10, of class 5CD in Brooklands Middle School, had her fun picture selected out of over 430 entries from across Beds, Bucks and Herts. Izzy won a £50 Smyths Toys voucher and won her school a free coach trip.

Dean Marshall, Partner of Marshalls Coaches LLP, said: “It was a difficult decision as we had so many entries! Izzy put in a lot of effort. It’s colourful and has a coach which looks very like ours and our horse logo. They also have made it fun and very Christmassy, with Santa driving and passengers being an elf, reindeer, and a snowman saying ‘it’s hot!’. ”