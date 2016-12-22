Asbestos found during fire at Leighton Town FC

Firefighters sought the advice of a Hazardous Materials Officer after finding asbestos while dealing with a fire Leighton Buzzard Football Club.

Crews were called to the Bell Close ground during Wednesday lunchtime (December 21). The first call was received at 12.55pm and two engines from Leighton Buzzard arrived at the scene within eight minutes.

The fire began in a covered storage area and spread to a small store attached to the main building. It involved a single storey building and the equipment used included breathing apparatus, hose reels, extension ladder and a thermal imaging camera. No people were present or injured at the site and the incident was closed at 2.22pm.

Station Commander Derek Hobbs said: “A small amount of asbestos sheet boarding was found at the scene and after consultation with our Hazardous Materials Officer we damped it down to prevent fibre contamination.

“There was no risk to the environment or people and the club have been advised how to dispose of the asbestos sheet correctly.”