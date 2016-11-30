Ashley will be in the saddle at Dorvic cycles

It’s good news and bad news for the town’s cycle enthusiasts.

Bad news that Vic Davis has finally retired from Dorvic’s Cyles after 46 years in the saddle but good news that new owner Ashley Lewis intends keeping the name – an amalgam of Vic and his wife Dora – as well as its ethos.

Businessman Ashley, 51, of Thomas Street, Heath and Reach, said: “I aim to continue the heritage of Dorvics which has been a local landmark for more than four decades.

“Prior to that it was a bike shop called Smiths so there’s been something similar at this location for over 80 years.”

Ashley – secretary of Leighton Buzzard Road Cycling Club – hopes his new acquistion will enable him to opt out of the corporate rat race to concentrate on something he’s passionate about.

The father-of-two said: “My business plan is to bridge the gap between internet convenience and expert local advice – guiding customers through the various options on manufacturers’ sites and then taking delivery, building, fitting and checking their bikes are ready for collection.”

He added the shop would re-open on December 12 after minor modernisation, but there would be a major refurb and relaunch early next year.

Dora and Vic couldn’t be more delighted that their legacy will live on.

Vic, 84, said: “When you build up a business, it’s nice to know that it will not only carry on, but be improved.

“It’s enabled us to retire in a much happier frame of mind. It’s something you think about for a long, long time and now it’s a relief.”

Vic, who started as a rep in the cycle trade, said he and Dora intend spending more time in their Linslade garden. But he’ll also pop in to Dorvic’s for a cuppa whenever he’s invited.