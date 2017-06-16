Audience will know the drill when Joan Collins is interupted in Leighton Buzzard on Tuesday

Joan Collins will be rudely interupted in Leighton Buzzard on Tuesday evening (June 20) thanks to a scheduled fire drill.

The former Dynasty star appears alongside Pauline Collins in an 8pm screening of British comedy Time of Their Lives at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre.

The performance is a sell-out as the tickets are free – but the audience have been pre-warned that at some point during the 1 hour 44 minute film the auditorium will be evacuated for a fire drill.

Central Beds Council says it takes fire safety extremely seriously.

Cllr Ian Dalgarno, Central Bedfordshire Council Executive Member for Community Services, said: “Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre has annual fire safety training and a rehearsed fire drill which takes place during a film.

“The one scheduled for Tuesday, 20 June, was programmed into the theatre’s schedule in early March, which allowed us to select The Time of Their Lives as an appropriate film for the theatre schedule.

“We have done well in the past to attract an audience with this approach, so are pleased that this screening will be full.

“We always inform customers that the drill could take place at any point during the movie, where they will be asked to evacuate the theatre’s auditorium.

“We aim to make this safety procedure as realistic as possible, after which customers will be able to return to the auditorium to finish watching the film.”

The LBO has reported on the venue being evacuated before, but in less planned circumstances.

A false alarm was caused when a replica shotgun was fired on stage while Leighton Buzzard Drama Group performed a stage version of Fawlty Towers in July 2015.

See http://www.leightonbuzzardonline.co.uk/news/offbeat/fire-fa-fa-fa-fire-fawlty-gunshot-at-theatre-show-1-6847818