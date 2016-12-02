Back to the drawing board as retailers reject Land South of High Street

It’s back to the drawing board for the Land South of High Street plans after retailers told Central Bedfordshire Council that the proposed district didn’t offer what they are looking for.

At last night’s Leighton Linslade town partnership committee meeting, CBC’s director of regeneration Jason Longhurst told councillors that the economic outlook for town centres had changed radically since the proposals were first drawn up in 2012.

Asked about shoppers’ surveys which indicated a need for clothing shops in the town, he said: “The majority of businesses we’ve approached for that purpose say they have no interest in Land South of High Street.”

According to CBC, there had been interest in the site from the leisure and hospitality sector.

Mr Longhurst said: “The leisure balance is a growing factor which we shouldn’t underestimate.”

