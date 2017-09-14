BAMMA! Leighton Buzzard’s Elite Training Centre fighters head to Wembley

A Leighton Buzzard mixed martial arts (MMA) and fitness gym is proud to be sending three of its fighters to a top competition in London.

Leighton brothers Tom and Sam Creasey, along with Marcin Zywica, of Aylesbury, will be heading to ‘BAMMA’ this month as they hope to be crowned champions at Wembley Arena, London.

The trio are members of Elite Training Centre, North Street, who provide “top level” mixed martial arts instruction and sports therapy, the team all very proud of their hard working candidates.

Toby Vincelli, head sports therapist, said: “Tom and Sam started at Elite when it opened back in 2009.

“Since then, they’ve both gone on to compete at amateur and professional level, forging a name for themselves as two of the top Flyweight and Bantamweight Fighters in the UK, with Sam Creasey fighting on one of the biggest shows in Europe – Cage Warriors.

“Meanwhile, Marcin has recently joined Elite, and he comes to us with an incredible skill set.

“He’s trained at many other clubs in his time, and has found a home here at Elite.

“I’m hoping to go to the fights and most importantly if they get any injuries, I am there to help. My hopes are for them to all win – and come out injury free.”

Elite Training Centre cover all aspects of MMA with classes seven days a week in Brazilian jiu jitsu, wrestling, muay Thai, boxing, MMA, kung fu, women’s boxing and kickboxing, children and teenagers’ MMA classes, as well as self defence classes.

The centre has also expanded and now has a sports rehabilitation room upstairs.

Toby said: “The benefit of the new room is the increase in space, and also the open plan upstairs gym makes for a great atmosphere.

“However, my room is private and once you are in the therapy room you’re away from the gym and have your own peaceful area.

“I help people with injury prevention, soreness, tightness and even help rehabilitate injuries themselves – I’m open to the public from all walks of life.”

Marcin will be fighting at BAMMA on September 15, Sam on September 16, and Tom on September 30.

> www.elitetcmma.co.uk

> 01525 376753

> Therapy clinic number: 07950664564