Bedfordshire libraries to open for longer

Three libraries across the county have reorganised their opening hours to provide the public further access to facilities.

Bedford Central Library will be staying open on Sundays when the changes take place from Monday, September 4.

Bromham, Wooton and Bedford libraries will introduce the ‘Library Plus’ service that gives you the freedom to use the library during staffed of self-serviced hours. During self-service hours you can still enter the library using your card and PIN.

Library users can sign up for the Library Plus service from Monday, August 14 by visiting one of the locations.

Councillor Sarah Holland said: “In the face of severe government cuts councils across the country are closing libraries, while in Bedford Borough we are keeping every single one of them open and even extending overall opening hours, and bringing Sunday opening to Bedford Central Library.”

Kempston and Putnoe libraries decided not to introduce the Library Plus service.