Bedfordshire man Mr O scoops lottery million

A mystery EuroMillions winner, known only as Mr. O from Bedfordshire, has become a millionaire without ever touching a ticket. The lucky man scooped

the life-changing prize of £1,000,000 in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on Friday 21 July 2017, and promptly bought another lottery ticket as his first purchase after the win.

Mr. O, who works in IT, played EuroMillions through national-lottery.co.uk and has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games. He has indicated that he’ll spend some of his winnings on treating the family with gifts and he will also be buying a new home.