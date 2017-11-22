Bedfordshire Police probationary officer dismissed for discreditable conduct

A probationary police officer for Bedfordshire Police has been dismissed after acting unprofessionally while off-duty.

Officers were called to PC Matthew Duffy’s home address in Cambridgeshire to reports that he was drunk and acting aggressively on 15 April.

He was arrested for a breach of the peace but acted in an ‘uncooperative and belligerent’ manner towards attending officers and then carried on being abusive while in custody.

PC Duffy was released from custody the following morning but a Professional Standards Department investigation was launched into his behaviour and he was placed on restricted duties.

Following a gross misconduct hearing held at King’s House, Bedford, on Monday, he was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to discreditable conduct.

He was dismissed without notice on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Constable Garry Forsyth said: “We expect the very highest standards from our officers and staff at all times and sadly PC Duffy’s conduct fell well below what is acceptable.

“We will not tolerate such behaviour and attitude towards emergency service staff by anyone, particularly when it is by a serving police officer.”