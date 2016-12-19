Black Circle Records is a big hit in Leighton

David Kosky is a happy man. His dream of having his own record shop was fulfilled when he opened Black Circle Records on Hockliffe Street last December.

And it’s proving a big hit with locals.

David, 43, from Pitstone said: “There’s a huge amount of positivity and everyone who’s come in has been very supportive.”

He’s spent 25 years in the music retail business and has worked for many of the music chains, both in-store and at head office.

He had a previous shop in Ilfracombe, where he lived for a while, but Black Circle Records is more in line with his original ambitions.

The name came from the American group Pearl Jam’s Spin the Black Circle. “It’s a sort of nickname for vinyl,” he explained.

London born and bred, David’s always been passionate about music – as is his wife Lynne, a teacher at Brookmead School in Ivinghoe.

“But we have very different tastes,” he confessed. “I like rock, blues and rap whereas she’s more into female singers like Adele and Kirsty MacColl.”

He loves nothing more than chatting to customers and getting to know them, their likes and dislikes.

He also enjoys swapping stories about live gigs they’ve been to.

His favourite bands are Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters and Green Day, all of whom he hopes to see on tour next year.

And he intends getting involved with local bands.

“At the end of the day, you live and die by supplying what your customers want,” he said.