Bonfire behind High Street shops

A resident is frustrated with children running across the roofs of shops in Leighton Buzzard High Street and wants something to be done to stop them from accessing them.
He said: “The fire brigade had to come to the back of Poundland to put out a small bonfire. There were two boys spotted running across the roof at the same time as the fire. Those kids are always running along the shop roofs, it’s only a matter of time before someone falls. Something needs to be done to stop them from getting up there.”
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue attended a fire in the High Street behind the shops on Tuesday, September 19, at about 5.45pm. A spokesperson said: “It was found to be a bonfire at a property at the back of Poundland. Crews from Leighton Buzzard used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and the incident was close at 6.17pm.”
A Beds Police spokesman said: “We have received reports from Poundland about children getting onto the roof. We are giving them advice on how to prevent this happening.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Leighton Buzzard Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.