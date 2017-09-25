Bonfire behind High Street shops

A resident is frustrated with children running across the roofs of shops in Leighton Buzzard High Street and wants something to be done to stop them from accessing them.

He said: “The fire brigade had to come to the back of Poundland to put out a small bonfire. There were two boys spotted running across the roof at the same time as the fire. Those kids are always running along the shop roofs, it’s only a matter of time before someone falls. Something needs to be done to stop them from getting up there.”

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue attended a fire in the High Street behind the shops on Tuesday, September 19, at about 5.45pm. A spokesperson said: “It was found to be a bonfire at a property at the back of Poundland. Crews from Leighton Buzzard used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and the incident was close at 6.17pm.”

A Beds Police spokesman said: “We have received reports from Poundland about children getting onto the roof. We are giving them advice on how to prevent this happening.”