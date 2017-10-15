Boutique’s fundraiser for hospice volunteers

A Leighton Buzzard boutique held a successful autumn fashion show to raise money for a local charity.

Soyou Boutique held the event on October 6 at the Brooklands Club to raise money and awareness for the Hospice at Home Volunteers.

With the help of the local community, they managed to raise £725 for the charity through the sale of raffle tickets, donation buckets and a percentage of the ticket sales.

Rosa Cristini, owner of Soyou Boutique, said: “We were absolutely delighted with the support from the local community.

“All those who came loved that we used our customers as our models, with ages spanning from 15 to 75-plus.

“The show was so successful that customers have now asked for a spring/summer event.

“We will continue to use our events to raise money for local charities as well as to promote and encourage people to shop locally.”

Hospice at Home Volunteers is a registered charity, set up in 1995.

The charity offers a free, confidential service to families living with a terminal or life-limiting illness, who are registered with a Leighton/Linslade doctor.

For more details go to http://hospiceathomevolunteers.org.uk/