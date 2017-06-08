Bra-vo, it’s a new test

A fundraiser from Leighton Buzzard is taking on The Inca Trail Peru challenge next month to raise money for Walk The Walk.

Sara Megan, 47, is taking on the 40km trek to Machu Picchu to raise money for the breast cancer charity.

She recently completed The Moon Walk London with her mum and cousin. Her dad, sister and boyfriend also helped at the event.

They were joined by 15,000 walkers on a midnight power walk around London wearing decorated bras.

She said: “I walked with mum the whole night and we took just under eight hours to complete the full marathon.

“The next five weeks now turn to hill walk training to get ready for Peru.”

Sara has been raising money for Walk The Walk for more than ten years. She said: “I am raising money for Walk The Walk because I know a lot of people who have been affected by breast cancer, some have beat it and others have sadly passed away.

“I have always made my own decorated bras for the events and there is always a different theme each year.

“This time I have gone for Peruvian colours and decoration, ready for the trail in Peru.

“In Peru we won’t be able to wear just the bras we have decorated on the trail, so we will have a night where everyone gets together and wears them.”

Sara will take on the challenge from Thursday, June 22, to Saturday, July 1.

She is hoping to raise £700 for the charity by completing the challenge.

The Inca Trail is a hiking trail in Peru that ends at Machu Picchu, it consists of three overlapping trails, Mollepata, Classic and One Day.

She told the LBO: “I have been doing a lot of walking to prepare for the trail. I have also been using the exercise bike and my partner is helping me do circuits in Pages Park.”

To make a donation visit: https://peru2017.everydayhero.com/uk/sara-is-off-to-find-aunt-lucy.