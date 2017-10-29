Branch out at Woodland Networking event

Woodland owners and managers on and around the Greensand Ridge are invited to attend The Greensand Trust’s first annual Woodland Networking Event to share information, good practice and meet others.

This event will focus on the latest funding opportunities for woodland creation and management from The Forestry Commission and The Greensand Country Landscape Partnership, and will also include an update on The Greensand Trust’s Working Woodlands initiative.

The event will take place on Thursday, November 16, from 10.30am – 4pm at the head office of the trust – The Working Woodlands Centre, Maulden Wood, Haynes West End, Beds MK45 3UZ.

The event is free to attend with lunch and refreshments provided and has been made possible with funding from the Greensand Country Landscape Partnership which is supported by the National Lottery through the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Register at www.greensandtrust.org/Event/woodland-networking-event