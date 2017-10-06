BREAKING: Car crashes into The White Horse pub, Husborne Crawley

A car has crashed into the front of The White Horse, Husborne Crawley, causing a road closure and serious damage to one of the pub’s windows.

At around 5.15pm yesterday evening (Thursday, October 5) a road traffic collision involving two vehicles occurred in Mill Road, Husborne Crawley.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: “One of the vehicles had damaged the exterior of the White Horse pub.

“The vehicles were recovered and those involved were treated for slight injuries.

“A road closure is in place between Ridgmont roundabout and Mill Road as structural engineers ensure the safety of the scene.”

Officers are investigating the circumstances of the collision and anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 300 of Thursday, October 5.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokeswoman, said: “We were called at 5.11pm yesterday (October 5) to reports of a road traffic collision on Mill Road.

“An ambulance crew was dispatched to help. At the scene they assessed a woman, believed to be in her 50s.

“The patient was taken to Bedford Hospital for further care.”