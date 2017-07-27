BREAKING: Major crash near Leighton Buzzard Tesco

There are reports of a major crash near the Tesco supermarket in Leighton Buzzard.

Bedfordshire Police have stated the accident is in relation to a police pursuit from the Buckinghamshire area.

There is currently a strong police presence at the scene at the Leighton Road roundabout.

An eyewitness said: “There is what appears to be a people carrier type car on its side gone through railing outside the tyre garage near Tesco, then it’s continued through the wall!

“Lots of people are out with about four or five police cars and a helicopter out.

“It’s chaos down there!”

The owner of Linslade Tyres told the LBO that the car had gone through their wall. She said: “The car is sitting on the wall and police are here.”

West Street has also been closed by police for the time being.

It is understood at least one man has been arrested in relation to the incident.