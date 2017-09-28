Bring your pets to Heath and Reach church service

An animal blessing is being held at St Leonard’s Church, as they invite all creatures great and small to their Heath and Reach service.

On Saturday, September 30, the holiday club have organised a service for LBO Land’s pets, inviting guests and their animals to attend the service from 12pm - 1pm.

During the special service there will be a presentation about the work of Hula Animal Rescue Centre charity, Aspley Guise, as well as a collection.

Vera Paul, holiday club leader, said: “We are timing it near the Feast of St Francis of Assisi - St Francis is the patron saint of animals.

“We might have lizards, we might have dogs, we might have horses - who knows!

“There will also be animal balloons for the children.”

RSVP: 07502 320025.