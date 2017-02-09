Britain’s dilemna: Nation faces a shortage of male strippers

Never mind the skills shortage, the lettuce rationing, or reports of a black market in cabbages.

Because Britain apparently faces a much more worrying shortage - a lack of strippers, life drawing models and ‘Butlers with Bums’.

All three are popular with hen parties and other events across the country, but

Dan Harley, director of ‘Butlers with Bums’ and a former butler, said: “We have a lot of demand for our buff butlers across the UK for hen dos, birthday parties and corporate events, but the shortage has taken a toll on specific areas.

“We would definitely like to see more gym enthusiasts and fitness fads getting involved with butlering and life drawing.”