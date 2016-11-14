BT calls time on payphones

Plans are under way to cull ‘unnecessary’ payphones in Central Bedfordshire.

A total of 81 payphones have been identified and proposed for removal by BT, while a two-part consulatation period will be held by Central Beds Council to gain public opinion.

Part One, from November 1 - 15, will be the initial consultation period, and the council must publish an initial decision on November 15.

Part Two will then ask for feedback on the council’s initial decision. Its final decision will be announced on December 15.

Payphones in line for removal and the number of calls they received in the last year are listed below.

For Tebworth: Jcn Wingfield St, St Marys Close, 2, PCO Wingfield Road, 0.

For Eaton Bray: Jcn High Street, Knights Close, 0, Near High Street, Wallace Drive, 5.

For Heath and Reach: PCO Birds Hill, 0.

For Hockliffe: Adj Police Station, Watling Street, 12.

For Leighton-Linslade: Jcn Churchhill Road, Clarence Road, 9, Nr Soulbury Road, Bideford Green, 1, Jcn Himley Green, Bunkers Lane, 11, Jcn Hockliffe Road, Brooklands Drive, 2, PCO Grovebury Road, 0, O/S Church, Milebush, 0, Aries Court, Appenine Way, 10.

For Totternhoe: PCO Lancotbury Close,1.

Email: Partnerships.CommunityEngagementTeam@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk telling them whether you ‘object’ or ‘agree’, or (in the case of red phone boxes only) that you wish to adopt them by 12pm on November 15.