Building up a small head of steam at railway

Small is beautiful at Leighton Buzzard Railway at the end of the month.

On October 28-29, the railway will be celebrating all that is beautiful in the smaller steam locomotive.

On Saturday the evening ‘Steam Glow’ event at Stonehenge provides an opportunity to photograph up to five 0-4-0T locomotives in steam in this historic and unique sand-industry setting.

The locomotives will be positioned to take full advantage of the Leighton Buzzard Railway’s extensive collection of wagons and sand industry equipment.

A special train hauled by the newly-restored Andrew Barclay 0-6-0T ‘Doll’ will leave Pages Park station at 6.30pm so, with sunset at 5.40pm, all should be fully dark by the time the train arrives at 6.55pm. The train will return to Pages Park at 9pm. ‘Chaloner’, ‘Rishra’ and ‘PC Allen’ will also be returning to Pages Park, providing further night-time photographic opportunities along the line.

The special train is the only public service operating on Saturday. Booking to guarantee your seat is recommended. There is no public parking at Stonehenge.

Discounted fares are available for accompanied younger photographers aged 10-17 and accompanied under 10s ride free.

Part two of the ‘small is beautiful’ weekend is Small Engines Day on Sunday, when there will be a special timetable of services along the line.

Visit www.buzzrail.co.uk.