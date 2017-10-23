Burning desire to see a great fireworks display in Leighton Buzzard

The burning questions in Leighton Buzzard as Bonfire Night approaches are:

1. Where can I take my family to see a really good firework display?

2. Where can we see fireworks in safety?

3. What fireworks display is fully insured?

4. Where can we enjoy rides and get refreshments during the evening?

5. Where can I get a free bus to the fireworks?

Are here are the answers!

The Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade fireworks and bonfire evening takes place at Brooklands School on Saturday, November 4. Gates open 5pm, with the bonfire lit at 6.45pm.

Tickets are on sale now at Quarters Estate Agency in the High Street,

Inwards Motors on Grovebury Road, Adrienne’s Florist opposite Waitrose car park, a High Street stall on Saturday October 28, Tuesday 31 and the morning of Saturday, November 4.

Tickets also available on the web at www.eventbrite.co.uk searching under Rotary Leighton Linslade.

The FREE Marshalls bus (to fireworks ticket holders only) will run from: Sandhills Shop, The Hare Pub in Linslade, various stops along Derwent Drive.