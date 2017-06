A burst water main in Leighton Buzzard has caused South Street to close with the road predicted to reopen in three days.

A Tweet posted earlier this afternoon by Central Bedfordshire Council Highways, read: “Central Emergency road closure: South St #LeightonBuzzard due to a burst water main. Expected to reopen in 3 days.”

The Leighton Buzzard Observer has contacted Anglian Water who will be providing a statement.

