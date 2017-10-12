961 knives seized at airport were on way to Leighton Buzzard firm

A Leighton Buzzard firm found itself on the wrong side of the law after hundred of imported flick knives were intercepted at an airport.

Customs officers found 961 flick knives in boxes marked ‘cutlery and novelty items’ arriving from the US, when they intercepted the stash at East Midlands Airport on February 15.

UK Immigration Authority forfeited the items before they could be sent to publishers Artemis Webb Ltd, based in Drakes Avenue, Leighton Buzzard. The firm was ordered to pay costs of £376 after a hearing at Nottingham Magistrates Court last week.

A Home Office spokesman said: “Border Force plays a pivotal role in protecting our communities from harm and we have dedicated and experienced officers working tirelessly to detect and seize dangerous items like these.

“Border Force officers are the front line in protecting the country and play a key role in preventing and detecting banned and restricted goods, illegal immigration, tackling organised crime and the threat of terrorism.”

It is understood the knives have since been melted down.