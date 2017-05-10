A carpet fitter from Leighton Buzzard has made it to the final 12 of a national competition

A father of two has made it to the semi finals of the Carpet Fitter Of The Year competition.

John Wright, 42, of Richmond Road, has been a carpet fitter for 26 years and now runs his own flooring business with his partner Tracey Cutts.

Some of John's work

The pair run Aspect Design Flooring on the High Street in Leighton Buzzard.

The competition is organised by the National Institute of Carpet and Floorlayers and John is hoping to reach the final at the Flooring Show in Harrogate in September.

He said: “It is nerve-wracking but exciting as well. It will be great to progress through to the final.

“We had to do a written exam and submit a portfolio of our work, it was done on a points system and each of your answers was given points.

A carpet John has fitted

“Hundreds of people entered this competition so it is quite a big thing to get this far.

“It is quite an achievement. I will be competing on the 17th May to see if I make it to the final.”