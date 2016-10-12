Book fireworks tickets now for sparkling night out!

The Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade is gearing up to host the bonfire and fireworks display at Brooklands School once again.

It’s the second year that the club has organised the showpiece event, since taking over its management from Leighton Buzzard Lions Club.

This year’s event sees November 5 conveniently fall on a Saturday, which is when the display will take place.

Tickets are already on sale at Watson’s Letting Agency in the High Street,Inwards Motors on Grovebury Road and Adrienne’s Florist in Ropa Court-opposite Waitrose car park.

A Rotary spokesman said: “We had a great time and a great show last year. It’s a safe way to celebrate the gunpowder plot and a whole family can watch a full display for less than a box of fireworks.

“Just one word of warning... we are limited by our insurance on the numbers of people we can allow on to the site so book up to avoid disappointment!”

The 2015 event attracted thousands of people, with all proceeds supporting three projects of the Luton and South Beds NSPCC.