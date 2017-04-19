Booming airport hosts jobs fair

London Luton Airport (LLA) is hosting a jobs fair on Wednesday 3 May, showcasing over 200 vacancies available at the airport. The event is being held in partnership with Luton Borough Council, Luton Job Centre Plus and Community Interest Luton

This follows on from last year’s hugely successful event, which attracted over 900 local people. The Job and Careers Fair will take place at Venue Central in Luton, and will host 20 employers based in and around the airport who are all actively looking for new staff. Vacancies are available across a range of sectors include aviation, construction, and retail.

Attendees will be able to meet prospective employers, establish contacts and find out more about the opportunities available. They will also be able to apply for jobs on the day. More than 70 people were offered follow-up interviews on the spot at last year’s event.

LLA is currently undertaking the biggest single investment in its history to transform the airport and increase capacity. The investment is expected to create 7,100 new jobs in the Three Counties area, increasing the number of people employed by the airport and its supply chain from 15,900 in 2013 to 23,000* by 2030.

The event will have a special focus on jobs in retail and hospitality. A further 43 shops, ranging from high-end designers to affordable luxury and high street favourites, as well as new exciting places to eat and drink, will join LLA’s current line-up.

The opportunities available range from entry-level roles for school leavers to managerial functions and technical specialties for more experienced workers.

Chika Austin, Community Relations Executive at LLA, said: “Last year’s event was an amazing success – 29 people are currently working at the airport as a result of the attending the fair. A further 80 local residents have started this month in our brand new Bella Italia restaurant. We’re looking forward to the same kind of success this time round.

“As our redevelopment continues, we remain committed to supporting employment opportunities for the local community. With even more businesses joining our expanded retail offer, now is the perfect time to get on board. So whether you’re just starting out in your career, or looking for a new challenge, come and join us next month to meet some of our fantastic employers.”