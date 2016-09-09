Buzzard Networking to hold meetings without ‘geek speak’

A new ‘no jargon’ networking group is on a mission to help Leighton’s businesses boom.

Husband and wife duo Sabrina and Richard Latimer have teamed up with financial adviser Michael Winderler to create Buzzard Networking, helping local companies with finance, growth, and IT, as well as areas such as health and safety and cyber security.

The new group will hold monthly sessions featuring guest speakers, while the team know valuable contacts providing loans and grants.

Sabrina Latimer, who also runs IT Support Company JamCrackers with Richard, said: “There are so many new businesses in Leighton Buzzard and we hope to offer a fun service to help these companies carry on growing.

“We moved here two and a half years ago and the people of Leighton Buzzard are so lovely. Members can explain their problems to us in layman’s terms - we won’t bombard them with geek speak!”

An existing group, Leighton Buzzard Business Briefing and Networking, already meets at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club, but Sabrina and Richard see their venture as a fresh chance.

Richard said: “Our group will give other Leighton businesses the opportunity to network if they haven’t joined or can’t make the existing one. Our meetings are held early in the morning, a convenient time for many businesses.

“The networking sessions will offer talks from a wide range of guests. Our first session will feature a lecture from a growth accelerator expert and we’re hoping to have a guest speaker from Bedfordshire Police in the future to advise members about cyber security.”

The first session of Buzzard Networking will be held at the Astral Park, Leighton Buzzard, on Friday, September 16 from 7am - 9am.

Breakfast will be provided for £10, with full English and veggie dishes available, as well as fruit and beverages.

Telephone 0800 955 8041 or email sabrina.latimer@jamcrackers.co.uk to find out more.