Engineers continue to work on burst water main in Market Square

Drivers were caught up in chaos on in the town centre on Saturday after a burst water main in Market Square meant the road was closed.

The burst water main in Leighton Buzzard’s town centre was reported to Anglian Water over the weekend.

Market Square leak. Photo by Neil Cairns

Neil Cairns took photos of the leak on Saturday, he said: “There was chaos in Lake Street today as cars tried to get through to the closed Hockliffe Street and attempting to turn round to go back down Lake Street; the High Street was closed as it was market day.

“The cause was a huge water main leakage that had caused the road to sink.”

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “A burst water main was reported to us over the weekend in Market Square.

“Our engineers attended and put in a temporary repair to prevent the water main from leaking and to keep customers on water.

“We are now working to complete a full repair today. The water main is very close to a nearby gas main and we need to work closely with the gas provider to make sure we carry out the repair safely.

“Whilst the repair is completed the road is closed and we are very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.

“As soon as the water main is repaired and the road surface reinstated we’ll get things back to normal.”