Market Square road remains closed as engineers repair burst water main

There was chaos on the roads in Leighton Buzzard’s town centre again on Tuesday as the burst water main in Market Square continued to leak.

Market Square road remained closed as Anglian Water repaired the burst water main.

The burst water main on Market Square is still causing problems

LBO reader Neil Cairns took photos of the leak on Saturday and was caught up in the traffic again three days later.

He said: “Today the grid lock was worse, the road is still closed, there are signs everywhere, but people are ignoring them and as the High Street is closed on market days and there is no where to turn around.

“Some small businesses are getting annoyed at the delays of the repairs.

“There is a very deep hole and water was still pouring out at midday today (Tuesday) so the leak has not stopped.”

The defect was reported to Anglian Water at the weekend and engineers attended and put in a temporary repair to prevent the main from leaking and to keep customers on water.

A spokesperson for Anglian Water said: “The water main is very close to a nearby gas main and we need to work closely with the gas provider to make sure we carry out the repair safely.

“A made-to-measure section of pipe is being specially made to make sure the repair on Market Square is completed to the highest standard.

“Our engineers will be working through the night to fit the specialist pipe and complete the repair.

“We know the road closure has caused some inconvenience and we are very sorry for this.

“A diversion route is in place and we hope to have the road reopened by the beginning of next week.”